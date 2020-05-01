Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 44,968 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,968 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,529,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,550,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $215,726,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

MSCI stock opened at $327.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.99. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 381.88%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

