Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 827,263 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

