CX Institutional Sells 10,511 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

CX Institutional decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in 3M were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.54.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $192.19. The company has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.