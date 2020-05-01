Chronos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 3.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

NYSE:LLY opened at $154.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

