Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,811 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 197,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $5,843,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 141,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

