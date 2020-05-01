Cwm LLC Sells 7,129 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

