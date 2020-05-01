Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 192,701 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,467 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $132.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.