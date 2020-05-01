Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

