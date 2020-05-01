Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 149 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $335,631,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 216,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,913,000 after acquiring an additional 189,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.06.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $386.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

