iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $188.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

