Cwm LLC Purchases 40,859 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Matador Resources worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. State Street Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after acquiring an additional 639,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 141,877 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,411,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,296,000 after purchasing an additional 127,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $25.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $780.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 3.09. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Posner acquired 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $41,745.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

