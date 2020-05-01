Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $223,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.02. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 194.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

