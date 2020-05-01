Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

