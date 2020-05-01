Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,244,000 after buying an additional 210,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,668,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,045,000 after purchasing an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.41. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

