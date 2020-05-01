Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 203.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $456,140,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after buying an additional 234,396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after buying an additional 208,608 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,332,000 after buying an additional 200,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $536.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.36. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

