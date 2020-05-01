Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 72,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

CRM opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock valued at $64,394,175. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

