Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

SBUX stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

