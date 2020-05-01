Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,981 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.