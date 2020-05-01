Conning Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

