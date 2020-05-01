Conning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,074 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $28,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

