United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,682 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $42,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $94.66 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

