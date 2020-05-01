Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 151 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

MRK opened at $79.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

