Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $280.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.85.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

