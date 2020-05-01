Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

