Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,348.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,188.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,319.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

