Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 45.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 334.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $141.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.46. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

