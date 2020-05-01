Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $20.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 7.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

IWF stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

