Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,204 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,204 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $56.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

