Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $726,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 360.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.65. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

