Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 175 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,252 shares of company stock worth $10,161,995. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $116.07 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.