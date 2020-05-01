Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading 7.2% Higher on Earnings Beat

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $285.00 and last traded at $283.69, 8,498,935 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,533,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.60.

The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.31.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average of $286.99.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

