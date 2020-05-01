D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

