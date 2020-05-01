Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 3,528 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $180.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

