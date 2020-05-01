D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 175 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.