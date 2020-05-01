D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $23.91 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

