D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

