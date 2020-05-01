D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.62 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

