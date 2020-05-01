CX Institutional Acquires 2,313 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 338.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Humana were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CSFB increased their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.95.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $381.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $392.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.