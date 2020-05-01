CX Institutional Buys 23,665 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,946.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

