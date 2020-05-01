Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,275 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 165,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,147,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

