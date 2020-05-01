Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $1,480.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,351.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,794.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,797.15.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.