Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

TD stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.