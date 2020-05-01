Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 172,214 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,214 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 374,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 139,120 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 183,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 67,220 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

