Columbus Circle Investors Purchases 10,460 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Visa were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 77,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $178.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

