Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,781 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day moving average is $140.40. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

