36,663 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 738.9% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 22.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,181,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,123,000 after buying an additional 160,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 57.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.