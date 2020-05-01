Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.75. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

