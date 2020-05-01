U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

