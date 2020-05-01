Chronos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $303.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.