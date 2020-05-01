Chronos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

